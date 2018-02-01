Catherine Neilan

Culture secretary Matt Hancock has just launched his own app and everyone is losing their head over it.

Hancock, who was promoted during last month's reshuffle from digital minister, has made the app available on both IOS and Android.

Users are greeted with a cheery welcome, telling them the app is "a chance to find out what's going on both in my role as MP for West Suffolk and as culture secretary, and most importantly it's a chance for you to tell me what you think, and to engage with others on issues that matter to you".

Predictably, early adopters - most of whom appear to be political journalists - are having fun with it.

“Matt Hancock would like access to your photos”.



I BET YOU WOULD MATT. — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) February 1, 2018

I'm deleting Twitter and only using Matt Hancock MP from now on. See you all over there! pic.twitter.com/GNiH5lGOX5 — James Cook (@JamesLiamCook) February 1, 2018

Hancock's launch means he now rivals defence secretary Gavin Williamson as the Conservatives' digital leader. The former chief whip has made a name for himself by posing for snaps with furry animals.