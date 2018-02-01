Alys Key

Consumer goods giant Unilever bolstered its sales with a debt-fuelled buying spree last year, beating the expectations of City observers in the process.

The company could now look to invest further in the UK, where it has added jobs over the past year due to a rise in exporting.

The figures

Underlying sales growth for the year was 3.1 per cent, just topping consensus estimates of three per cent. Excluding the spreads business which was auctioned off in December, growth was 3.5 per cent.

Annual turnover was up 1.9 per cent at €53.7bn (£46.8bn)

Margin growth was in line with expectations, growing 110 basis points to 17.5 per cent, while underlying earnings per share pipped forecasts at €2.24.

Why it's interesting

Last year Unilever acquired everything from ethical tea brand Pukka to a stake in a Myanmar-based snacks and toiletries company.

This debt-funded buying spree came after it became a takeover target for Kraft Heinz, which later "amicably" withdrew its $140bn bid.

The City welcomed the progress made so far tentatively.

"While the initial signs are encouraging Unilever still has much to do if it is to sustain this momentum over the coming years," said Charlie Huggins, manager of Hargreaves Lansdown's HL Select branch. "The world for all consumer goods companies is becoming tougher, with the internet having opened the way for smaller brands to reach a larger audience."

On a call with journalists this morning, chief financial officer Graeme Pitkethly said the company was building hype around its new brands with pop-up shops and promotional activity.

What Unilever said

Chief executive Paul Polman said on a call with journalists this morning that the company will "continue to look at other opportunites for investment" in the UK.

"We have added jobs in the UK in the last few years with some of the things we've been working on," he said, noting that the lower pound had boosted its exports from Britain.

Speaking on the company's new strategy of widening its portfolio, he said that new launches and acquisitions were helping to reach millennials, but that it would take time for them to have a big impact on the group's overall performance.

Dollar Shave Club has proved one of its fastest growing acquisitions, with young British consumers ordering it from the US. "Because of the enormous demand we've seen in the UK we're launching it in the UK ourselves," he said.

