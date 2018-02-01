Minister "poised to resign" in bid to force Theresa May out

Catherine Neilan

Theresa May's leadership looks set to come under renewed pressure, with a senior minister threatening to resign in the hope it could force her out of Number 10.

The minister has told allies he is close to resigning on principle, after which he will call for a change of direction from the backbenches, The Sun reports. It claims that aides are concerned his resignation will trigger "a chain reaction" of other MPs and ministers pressing for May to step down.

The paper describes the non-Cabinet minister as one of a number left frustrated by the Prime Minister’s botched reshuffle, in particular her failure to promote young names into the top jobs.

City A.M. has previously reported growing frustration around her leadership, with some ex-ministers pointing to May's over-reliance on "the two Gavins" - defence secretary Williamson and chief of staff Barwell, with the latter blamed for promoting "FOGs" - Friends of Gavin - during the reshuffle.

But while many backbenchers have gone public with their frustration, others are nervous that a false move could tip the party into the abyss. One said it was like the cliff-edge scene at the end of The Italian Job.

The frustration is spreading beyond MPs, with grassroots campaigners becoming increasingly angry at the current leadership, while some donors are also thought to be up in arms.

May is in China until Friday, where yesterday she vowed to fight on in the role.