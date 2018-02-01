Frank Dalleres

Premier League clubs set a new record for money spent on the last day of the January transfer window as they scrambled to make reinforcements before last night’s deadline.

England’s top-flight teams committed around £150m on new players yesterday, almost four times as much as deadline-day 12 months ago and slightly more than the previous busiest, in 2011.

That expenditure took the Premier League’s total for the January window past £400m – another record and far in excess of the benchmark of £225m spent seven years ago.

Arsenal’s club record £56m signing of Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund was the biggest deal of the day and triggered two more moves.

France centre-forward Olivier Giroud swapped Arsenal for Chelsea in an £18m deal, while the Blues completed the jigsaw by sending Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi on loan to replace Aubameyang at Dortmund.

Tottenham completed the £25m signing of Brazil forward Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain. The 25-year-old has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract in north London.

Swansea paid £18m to take forward Andre Ayew back from West Ham, 18 months after he left Wales for east London. The 28-year-old is reunited with younger brother Jordan at Swansea.

West Ham offset his departure by signing Jordan Hugill from Preston for a fee believed to be around £10m. The 25-year-old scored 30 goals in 114 appearances for Preston.

Stoke sealed a £14m move for Senegal midfielder Badou Ndiaye from Galatasaray. The 27-year-old has signed a deal until 2022.

Crystal Palace signed Nortwegian striker Alexander Sorloth from Danish side Midtjylland for an initial £9m in a deal that went to the wire.

Leicester fend off man City bids for Mahrez

Runaway league leaders Manchester City failed with a move for Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez.

City made a third offer thought to be worth £65m, including an unnamed player in part-exchange, but were unable to reach a deal with the Foxes, who are said to have wanted £95m for the Algeria international.

Manager Pep Guardiola, who turned to Mahrez after losing winger Leroy Sane to injury at the weekend, appeared to hint that he could return with a fresh bid at the end of the season.

“He’s a Leicester player. Everybody’s knows we were trying but we cannot afford, in this moment, this amount of what they are asking. I understand perfectly,” Guardiola said after his side’s 3-0 win over West Brom last night.

“We tried to do it in the summertime, we tried to do it now, but like summer, they locked the door and we can go to the summer and holidays. It was not possible. We are going to see what happens in the summer.”