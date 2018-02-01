Frank Dalleres

Premier League leaders Manchester City took full advantage of Manchester United’s defeat to pull 15 points clear of their neighbours with a resounding 3-0 win at home to basement club West Brom.

Midfielder Fernandinho ran onto a pass from the outstanding Kevin De Bruyne to fire the opening goal through the legs of Baggies goalkeeper Ben Foster after 19 minutes.

De Bruyne added the second, tapping into an unguarded net from Raheem Sterling’s return pass, and striker Sergio Aguero dinked another one minute from time as rampant City, who handed £57m record signing Aymeric Laporte a debut at centre-back, reached 101 goals in all competitions this season. West Brom remain bottom, three points from safety.

January signing Theo Walcott scored his first goals for Everton as the Toffees ended a six-game run without a league win by beating Leicester 2-1 at Goodison Park.

Walcott slotted in Gylfi Sigurdsson’s cross at the far post to open his account and the £20m former Arsenal forward doubled the hosts advantage before half-time, arriving late to steer Michael Keane’s knock-down across Kasper Schmeichel on the volley.

Leicester – without winger Riyad Mahrez, after he agitated for a move to City – pulled one back in the 71st minute when Jamie Vardy sent Jordan Pickford the wrong way with a penalty, following a foul on Wilfred Ndidi. The Foxes slipped to eighth, one place ahead of Everton.

Burnley climbed above Leicester into seventh place with a 1-1 draw at Newcastle.

Captain Jamaal Lascelles headed the Magpies in front from a corner but the visitors equalised five minutes from time when Sam Vokes’s header crept in via goalkeeper Karl Darlow and the crossbar.

Brighton stayed one place behind Newcastle but rose to 15th with a 1-1 draw at Southampton, while Stoke remain 19th after drawing 0-0 at home to Watford.