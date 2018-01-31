Ross McLean

Livid Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho lambasted his players for conceding the joint-third fastest goal in Premier League history during their steamrollering by Tottenham.

Not since the sixties had Spurs won three consecutive home league matches against United but a strike after only 11 seconds from Christian Eriksen and own goal from United centre-half Phil Jones ensured a piece of modern-day history.

Victory also closed the gap between fifth-placed Tottenham and Chelsea in fourth to two points, while defeat for United ensured runaway leaders Manchester City again boast a 15-point lead at the summit.

“I don’t think it is very normal to concede a goal like we did after 11 seconds,” said Mourinho, who insisted his withdrawal of second-half substitute Marouane Fellaini after only seven minutes was due to injury.

“It’s ridiculous. It is especially ridiculous because the players watched it before. We analyse opponents and their dynamics and routines. They knew the long ball, they knew Harry Kane is already inside the opponent’s half [at kick-off].

“We knew everything, but we don’t press the ball – first mistake. We don’t win the ball in the air – second mistake. We don’t win the second ball on the ground – third mistake. The full-back doesn’t cover inside when Eriksen comes – fourth mistake.”

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, meanwhile, lavished praise on goalscorer Eriksen, who returned from a two-game absence due to illness.

“Christian is such an important player for us. He was great today and he is a player that links everyone and he is a player that you miss,” said Pochettino.

“The run he made [for the opening goal] was fantastic. He is not waiting to see what happens. His desire and anticipation was so important.

“The whole performance was fantastic and I’m so pleased.”

Tottenham made an electric start and were ahead within the blink of an eye. Striker Kane bullied Jones to head on a punt forward, while Dele Alli’s flick was deflected into the path of Eriksen, who side-footed beyond a shell-shocked and static David de Gea.

United were jittery in defence and a slick Spurs duly doubled their lead on 28 minutes when a hapless Jones turned a low cross from right-back Kieran Trippier beyond De Gea.

The visitors, who gave a league debut to former Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, barely threatened in an attacking sense although Romelu Lukaku drew a sharp save from Hugo Lloris on 56 minutes.

Spurs were compact but dangerous on the counter-attack and they came close to a third when a swerving 25-yard drive from Eriksen drifted narrowly wide, while Son fired straight at De Gea with Kane lurking.