Joe Hall

Chelsea 0, Bournemouth 3

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte issued a staunch defence of his performance after his side suffered a shock defeat at home to Bournemouth.

The Blues boss insisted he was getting the best out of his players despite them conceding three second-half goals in 17 minutes to Callum Wilson, Junior Stanislas and Nathan Ake.

It was a second loss in three games for the champions and dropped them to fourth in the Premier League. Bournemouth climbed to 10th.

“I’m trying to do my best,” said Conte. “We are giving 120 per cent. I think I’m coaching this squad at the maximum level but if someone doesn’t agree I’m here and have to accept every situation. But I’m very relaxed about it. I’m doing a great job.”

Olivier Giroud, an £18m deadline day signing from Arsenal, watched on from the stands but Conte would not be drawn into speculating on what he could have offered on the night.

Read more: Chelsea named eighth richest club in the world in Deloitte Football Money League

“Now is not the right moment to speak about Giroud after a bad defeat,” he added.

Chelsea captain Gary Cahill came closest to opening the scoring for the home side with a near-post header from a corner on 29 minutes that dipped just over the right hand corner of Asmir Begovic’s goal.

Wing-back Marcos Alonso also came close 10 minutes later but his header bounced narrowly wide.

Bournemouth made those misses count five minutes into the first half when striker Wilson slotted under Thibaut Courtois, having been unleashed between Chelsea’s centre-backs by Jordon Ibe.

Eddie Howe’s side again silenced Stamford Bridge on 63 minutes through Stanislas who poked finish through Courtois’s legs.

Chelsea had gone 489 minutes without conceding at home before Wilson’s opener, but 16 minutes after his initial strike they shipped a third when theirformer player Ake latched onto a deflected shot to poke home.

Pedro, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hazard all had opportunities to spark a comeback in the dying minutes but could not convert.