Philadelphia Eagles can soar to victory against Brady & Co

Steve Baumohl

The Game

It is a familiar role for the New England Patriots; this will be their eighth Super Bowl appearance since 2001 and potentially their sixth victory in that time, a span of dominance that has never been seen before in the sport.

They will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles who have yet to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy despite two previous appearances, and are playing with their backup quarterback, Nick Foles, after starter Carson Wentz was injured in Week 14.

So the Patriots, with legendary coach Bill Belichick and ‘greatest of all time’ quarterback Tom Brady, should make light work of these upstart Eagles, right? Not so fast.

The two Super Bowls that Brady & Co have lost were both to the New York Giants who demonstrated what was required to get the Patriots out of their rhythm; get pressure on Brady, play tight man coverage and run a mistake-free, ball-control offense.

The problem has been that most teams are not equipped to run such a gameplan to the extent required, but in the Eagles we have a roster that is loaded with talent in exactly the right positions.

The Patriots’ offensive line will face their toughest test yet as the Eagles’ defensive line is as talented and as deep as any in the league and while Fletcher Cox and Timmy Jernigan can collapse the pocket up the middle, the Philadelphia edge defenders can bring pressure from the outside.

Nick Foles has taken a while to find his stride since being forced into the line-up but the Eagles’ coaches have done a great job scheming the offense to suit his strengths and you will see a lot of the run/pass option (RPO) which he has become so adept at running.

The Patriots will try to counter that with their own man coverage to take away the pass option but that has the potential to open up space for Foles to run and turn the RPO into more of a ‘read option’.

Foles has done very little running this season but he does have 350 career rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in similar schemes so this could prove an added wrinkle.

Bet Philadelphia to win the Super Bowl at 17/10

Bet Nick Foles to win MVP at 11/2

The Matchups

If the Patriots are going to play man coverage for the most part, as expected, there will be matchups that are worth examining. It is reasonably safe to assume that Stephon Gilmore will match up with Alshon Jeffery and follow him wherever he lines up, leaving Malcolm Butler to cover Torrey Smith on the other side.

Jeffery is a talented receiver but Gilmore has really emerged in the playoffs and will give him a tough time in coverage and Smith will also find it difficult against Butler but could use his speed to get open deep.

However, the one matchup that really favours the Eagles is with Nelson Agholor, who plays almost exclusively out of the slot and will therefore face off with the Patriots weak link on defense, Eric Rowe; I expect Foles to look for this matchup often and Agholor could have a big game.

On the other side, it is less clear as the Patriot receivers move around a lot but Danny Amendola, who has had a couple of huge games in the playoffs against weak slot defenders, now goes up against arguably the best in the league in Patrick Robinson and he should at least limit Amendola to a below average day.

Bet Nelson Agholor over 40.5 receiving yards 10/11

Bet Nelson Agholor to score the first Philadelphia touchdown at 8/1

Bet Danny Amendola under 52.5 receiving yards 10/11

Running Backs

Philadelphia rank third in the league in rushing yards while the Patriots defense against the run is only 20th so we can expect the Eagles to try to establish that part of the game plan and will do so by unleashing their London-born running back Jay Ajayi and former Patriot, LeGarrette Blount.

The Eagles traded for Ajayi at the end of October and he will spearhead the attack with Blount replacing him occasionally and also picking up some of the short yardage and goal-line work.

The Patriots have been much improved against the run lately but given the potential for Nick Foles to hurt them through the air, I do not think they will commit extra defenders to the line of scrimmage to stop the run and as long as the Eagles are still in the game, Ajayi should be effective.

The Patriots do not put a lot of emphasis on the running game but they do like to throw to their running backs, something the Eagles have had trouble defending, but knowing which one will be the main beneficiary is always difficult, given their penchant for featuring different players.

Dion Lewis will likely see the majority of touches and he is a very capable receiver while James White and Rex Burkhead will also be in the mix.

Bet Jay Ajayi over 64.5 rushing yards 10/11

Bet Dion Lewis over 34.5 receiving yards 10/11

Tight Ends

Both teams finished the season with their tight ends as their leading receiver and whichever team does a better job of defending the position will go a long way to deciding the outcome.

For the Patriots, Rob Gronkowski is a household name and is virtually unstoppable - his unique combination of size, speed and hands consistently give defences nightmares.

Malcolm Jenkins will be one of a number of Eagles players tasked with limiting his impact, depending on where Gronk lines up but top tight ends have had big days against Philadelphia this season, with Travis Kelce getting 103 yards and Evan Engram logging 87.

The Eagles tight end is Zach Ertz and he brings a similar matchup problem for the Patriots who have handled most of the tight ends they have faced with relative ease, although none of them of Ertz’s calibre.

Score prediction

Philadelphia 24 New England 21