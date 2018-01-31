All in a day's work: Hedgies book £90m from Capita crash

Oliver Gill

Hedge funds booked a fresh set of bumper profits as shares in outsourcing giant Capita plunged today.

Mayfair’s short sellers raked in more than £90m after the FTSE 100 firm revealed dividends would be suspended and plans were in place for a £700m rights issue.

Today’s bounty comes after hedge funds bagged profits of around £300m betting against the fortunes of failed Capita rival Carillion.

Chief executive Jonathan Lewis, only in his first few weeks at Capita, said the firm was “too complex, it is driven by a short-term focus and lacks operational discipline and financial flexibility”.

Shares ended the day 47.5 per cent down.

Some 8.2 per cent of Capita shares were on loan to those betting against the outsourcer’s fortunes, according to IHS Markit.

Leading the way was algorithm-driven fund AQR Management. With a short position of 2.9 per cent, the firm booked £30m of paper profit – all in a day’s work.

Other significant short sellers included Capeview Capital and Henderson Global Investors, according to regulatory filings.



