A UK energy challenger has warned that proposals to allow suppliers wider appeal rights on the energy price cap could delay its implementation.

Octopus Energy, which is in favour of the government's proposed cap on default energy tariffs, said the move would push the agenda of the Big Six suppliers, which are generally critical of the government's plans.

Octopus was responding to a letter from the chief executive of Energy UK, the sector's trade body, to the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis) committee that was published today. In it, Energy UK called for better appeal rights for suppliers.

Ofgem, the regulator, has said it intends to only allow appeals through judicial review (JR), but Energy UK argued suppliers should be able to appeal the level of the cap to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

Lawrence Slade, the boss of Energy UK, wrote: "Overall, we believe that appeals rights to an independent expert body like the CMA is a fairer, faster and more effective appeal mechanism than JR and will mean that any potential appeals are treated in a consistent manner with other price controls."

Big Six energy suppliers E.On and EDF have voiced similar concerns.

Greg Jackson, the chief executive of Octopus Energy, said the Big Six were aiming to make the energy price cap "unworkable".

"They’re hoping that if they are able to continually appeal the level of the price cap, it just won't happen," he said.

Ofgem had also asserted that allowing an appeal on the level of the cap to the CMA could delay the implementation, but Energy UK said this statement was "misleading" as CMA appeals would not take any longer than JR appeals.

The price cap could come into effect as soon as winter 2018, but legislation would need to be ready before parliament's summer recess.

Energy UK's membership includes both large and small suppliers. A spokesperson said:

Our letter to the Beis committee is not in any way intended to undermine or delay the implementation of a price cap. It is about the regulatory process and the checks and balances that need to exist to ensure a transparent and fair process, and that customers and competition are adequately protected.

