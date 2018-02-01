Time to Talk Day: My story of mental illness at work

Alex Lane

After being diagnosed with mixed anxiety and depression, I was signed off from work for a prolonged period. My mental health had been getting worse for some months before this happened.

In the past I had experienced symptoms such as panicky and cloudy thoughts, but nothing as intense and persistent as this. It was a frightening time as I didn’t understand what was happening to me: I felt alone, weak, and found it hard to admit to myself or anyone else that I felt completely overwhelmed and wasn’t coping. Instead of asking for help, I poured my energy into covering up the way I felt.

Over the subsequent months, my self-esteem plummeted. I lost more than a stone in weight, and was physically and mentally exhausted. At work and home, I was often on the verge of tears, and, even though I had good relationships with my teams, colleagues and friends, I steadily withdrew from interactions.

One evening when I was out playing football with friends, I became completely overwhelmed with feelings of loneliness and hopelessness. This was a tipping point, and when I got home I told my wife I couldn’t cope anymore and desperately needed help.

With my family’s support, I was able to take the right steps to get the help I needed. I called Accenture’s BUPA Healthy Minds helpline and took up the course of counselling offered. I talked to my doctor, and we agreed a course of medication, and perhaps most importantly, I started talking to people I trusted about what I was experiencing and the impact it was having on me.

My life is very different now. I have learned how to recognise and manage my thoughts and emotions. I have also reprioritised the importance of sleep, nutrition, exercise, and mindfulness for everyday physical, mental and emotion wellbeing.

When I returned to work, I decided to speak out about my experience. I was touched by the support I received and struck by the number of people who came forward and told me how mental health issues have impacted their lives or those of their family and friends.

My experience has spurred me on to help others and I am now a very active member of and trainer for Accenture’s Mental Health Allies community, encouraging people to speak up and take action.

The Mental Health Allies community is a volunteer-based initiative open to all employees at Accenture who are keen to learn more about mental health and understand how they might support colleagues facing mental health issues. Although we are not officially trained counsellors or therapists, we can speak to employees confidentially and offer routes towards professional support networks.

In fact, we’ve found that a positive challenge we face is the numbers of people who are interested in the topic of mental health and want to be able to provide support to their colleagues.

Talking about mental health is absolutely critical to recovery – the importance of being able to talk and be listened to without shame and the fear of being judged cannot be underestimated. The challenge for us all is to create environments where people have these conversations early, to help limit the number and impact of longer-term illnesses.

Time to Talk Day today is a chance for all of us to be more open about mental health. I know from my own experience that sharing our stories and making the time to listen to others has the power to change lives.