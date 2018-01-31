Emma Haslett

A section of the Central Line was suspended as the Piccadilly Line was hit by severe delays, just in time for evening rush hour.

The westbound Central Line was suspended between Marble Arch and White City thanks to a person on the track, while the rest of the line was hit by severe delays, Transport for London (TfL) said this evening.

Meanwhile, a signal failure at Finsbury Park left the Piccadilly Line with severe delays between Acton Town and Heathrow/Uxbridge, and eastbound between Acton Town and Cockfosters, leaving the rest of the line with minor delays.

TfL said tickets will be accepted on local bus services, while Central Line passengers can use their tickets on Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, TfL Rail and Chiltern Railways.

The delays came just days after TfL introduced a new timetable on the Northern Line, doubling the length of its highest frequency "evening peak" services in Central London to tackle overcrowding.

Read more: London's busiest Tube line to deliver quicker and more frequent journeys