Courtney Goldsmith

Water bills are set to rise by two per cent in the next financial year, but the industry is aiming to improve pipe leakages and floods with £8bn worth of investments.

​The average water bill in England and Wales for 2018/19 will rise by £9 to £405. Water bills have surged above inflation by about 40 per cent since the sector was privatised in 1989.

But Water UK, the industry trade body, said utilities will invest more than £8bn over the period as part of a £44bn spending commitment from 2015 to 2020.

Part of that five-year funding will go towards reducing leakages and increasing the promotion of water efficiency, which the group said will save the equivalent of the water used in a day by all the homes in Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds.

Water UK chief executive Michael Roberts said water companies were doing everything they can to keep bills as low as possible while keeping up huge levels of investment.

“Our customers deserve a world class service, and we’ll continue to provide it – giving people some of the best water in the world, cutting leaks, improving the environment and helping customers who struggle to pay their bills," he said.

Water UK also stressed that companies were on track to deliver on a five-year commitment to provide financial support to an additional 1m people by 2020. It comes as Oftwat pushes water companies to improve their services with help for vulnerable customers to be part of the 2019 price review for the first time.

