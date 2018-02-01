Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover media, metals and property. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Media iQ

Media iQ, the leading global analytics and technology company, has appointed Nicola Young (née Thomson) as vice president of marketing EMEA. She joins having previously held the director of media position at Estée Lauder Companies (UK&I) and prior to this, she was group director of marketing at Global Radio. In her new role, Nicola will be responsible for driving the marketing strategy for Media iQ across the key EMEA regions. Nicola has a commendable track record in senior leadership roles. Most recently, at Estée Lauder Companies (UK&I) she acted as a strategic conduit working across the entire portfolio of brands such as Clinique, MAC, Jo Malone and Tom Ford. Nicola has held the vice president of marketing role at Miroma Group and also acted as an independent marketing consultant, working for the likes of Lawn Tennis Association and Park Publishing.

ICBC Standard Bank

ICBC Standard Bank has appointed Tim Wilson as head of base metals. Tim replaces Steve Reece who will be stepping down from his role but will remain at the firm until March 2018 to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities. Tim will be responsible for building on the strong legacy of the global base metals business and will report directly to Guido Haller, head of global markets. Tim brings over two decades’ of experience to the role and joins the bank from Hannam & Partners. Prior to this, Tim was global head of commodity sales at Standard Chartered, based in Singapore and then in London. Tim started his career at JP Morgan where he was global head, metal sales and latterly held the role of head of commodity sales for Asia where he built the business to a leading player in the region.

St Modwen Properties

St Modwen Properties, the UK’s leading regeneration specialist, announces the appointment of Jamie Hopkins as a non-executive director with effect from 1 March. Jamie is currently the chief executive at Workspace Group, a position that he has held since April 2012 having joined the board as a non-executive director in June 2010. Jamie has significant experience and knowledge in the property sector with a career spanning 20 years. He was formerly chief executive and then a non-executive director of Mapeley and a director of Chester Properties. He has also acted as a director of Delancey Estates and Savills. Jamie will join the audit, remuneration and nomination committees of the board. It is further announced that, due to other portfolio commitments, Richard Mully, senior independent director, will be stepping down after the AGM to be held on 28 March.

