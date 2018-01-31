Facebook beats expectations but worries market with time well spent crusade

Oliver Gill

Facebook smashed expectations tonight with fourth-quarter revenues of $13.0bn (£9.1bn).

Analysts had pencilled in $12.6bn of sales in the three months to December. Earnings per share were $2.21 compared with consensus projections of $1.95.

But shares fell almost five per cent in after-hours trading after founder Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook had made changes which reduced the amount of time users spent on the social media platform.

During the last quarter time spent on the social media platform had fallen by around 50m hours every day.

“By focusing on meaningful connections, our community and business will be stronger over the long term,” said Zuckerberg.

Both quarterly and full-year total revenue grew by 47 per cent. Annual sales swell to $20.2bn.

"2017 was a strong year for Facebook, but it was also a hard one,” Zuckerberg said.

"In 2018, we're focused on making sure Facebook isn't just fun to use, but also good for people's well-being and for society. We're doing this by encouraging meaningful connections between people rather than passive consumption of content.”

Facebook said US President Donald Trump’s tax reforms would increase income taxes by $2.27bn lowering earnings per share by 77 cents for both the fourth quarter and full-year of 2017.

