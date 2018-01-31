Catherine Neilan

The chair of the Treasury Select Committee has added her voice to the chorus of MPs demanding the government publish its Brexit analysis in full.

Nicky Morgan has written to Brexit secretary David Davis to express the committee's "full support" for publishing the document EU Exit Analysis: Cross Whitehall Briefing available to parliament and the public.

Yesterday a partial document was leaked to Buzzfeed showing that government modelling forecast lower growth in all scenarios looked at.

However Brexit minister Steve Baker rejected calls for the assessment to be published in full, saying that government would make "appropriate" information available to MPs before they vote on the final deal, which will not take place until October at the earliest. That was echoed by Theresa May during her trip to China this morning.

Labour has this afternoon won a vote that will compel the government to hand the full document over to the Brexit Select Committee, chaired by Hilary Benn.

Shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer said it was "a victory for Parliament and for our country".

The government now has until the end of the week to pass on the information. "To not do so would obstruct the will of Parliament," Starmer said.

“I look forward to studying the documents in full and helping to ensure that in future Brexit policy is driven by evidence, not ideology. It’s time the Prime Minister reflected on her reckless redlines that are clearly not in the national interest.”

On top of that, a cross-party group of 47 MPs have already written to Davis demanding he publish the work more widely, which is now being echoed by Morgan and her committee.

She said: “To ensure that Parliament and the public have the best-informed debate about the future of the UK outside the EU, the Government should publish this document immediately.

“The document can hardly undermine the government’s negotiating position if it does not consider the government’s desired outcome.

“On the contrary, transparency about the consequences of the ‘off-the-shelf’ options that have been modelled will stimulate public debate, strengthen the government’s negotiating hand, and improve the final deal that is reached between the UK and the EU.

“The committee agrees with the Prime Minister that further ‘appropriate analysis’ should be made available when Parliament comes to scrutinise the terms of departure. The committee has previously recommended that this should include a ‘special forecast’ from the OBR, incorporating the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement.”