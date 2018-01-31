US Fed holds rates but highlights increased inflationary pressures

Oliver Gill

The US central bank today left interest rates untouched but said it expects increased inflationary pressures over the coming months.

In Fed chair Janet Yellen's final meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said rates should remain at between 1.25 per cent and 1.5 per cent.

Analysts were not expecting a rise in the US benchmark.

"Inflation on a 12‑month basis is expected to move up this year and to stabilise around the committee's two per cent objective over the medium term," the FOMC statement read.

Near-term risks to the economic outlook appear roughly balanced, but the committee is monitoring inflation developments closely.

The US dollar strengthened slightly in the minutes following the announcement. Moving from $1.418 against the pound to $1.415.

No surprise

Charles Schwab UK managing director Kully Samra said: "The Fed clearly wants to wait a little longer to see how the economy performs this year before continuing its hiking cycle. Despite the decision today, the underlying strength of the economy, combined with wage growth, low unemployment and strong corporate earnings, provide a strong platform from which to continue normalising monetary policy throughout the year."

UFX managing director Dennis de Jong said: "It comes as no surprise that the Federal Reserve maintained interest rates... but signs are there that a tight monetary policy will be her lasting legacy."

“Despite there having been three rate rises last year due to a flurry of bullish data, incoming Fed Chair Jerome Powell will likely stick to the status quo for the foreseeable future and maintain Yellen’s policy of raising rates slowly but surely.

“While there will be no immediate overhaul of the existing strategy, there are whispers that interest rates could be raised in March if the US economy continues to prosper and jobs continue to grow."

Samra added: “We still expect two to three rate hikes in 2018, however, there may be some surprises. Fuelled by consumer and business spending, the economy should grow at about 2-3 per cent but the recent tax cuts could precipitate a boom for businesses and lead to faster growth, and more hikes than anticipated.

“Although the immediate horizon appears clear, the Fed may be challenged early in the new regime if inflation should flare up, or if growth starts to lag. Higher inflation remains the most formidable risk as it would put added pressure on the Fed and downward pressure on stock market valuations.”

