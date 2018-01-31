An inquiry has been launched on fracking planning guidance

Courtney Goldsmith

With applications for the controversial extraction of shale gas expected to grow over the next few years, a committee of MPs is launching an inquiry on planning guidance for fracking.

Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is the technique of recovering gas and oil from shale rock, but it has drawn wide criticism from environmental groups who say it could contaminate groundwater and cause tremors in the earth.

Before firms can begin fracking, they must receive planning permission from the local council.

The Communities and Local Government (CLG) committee's inquiry will focus on whether guidance for local authorities needs to be updated or improved and whether there needs to be a comprehensive document bringing all existing guidance together.

​The committee will also consider whether applications for fracking should be determined by the national planning regime rather than at a local level.

“The debate over fracking has aroused strong views on both sides but with large reserves of shale gas prevalent across northern England, applications for its extraction are only likely to grow over the next few years," said Clive Betts, the chair of the CLG committee.

"It’s important all parties, from applicants to local authorities, are clear about the planning process so we will be looking at whether the guidance is adequate or whether the government could do more to bring all the relevant directions together.

"The guidance needs to be as clear and straightforward as possible so those involved in the decision-making process can judge whether any bids for fracking are in the interests of the local community and the country as a whole.”

Scotland effectively banned fracking in October after a public consultation found widespread opposition, prompting chemicals giant Ineos to lodge a legal challenge against the Scottish government.