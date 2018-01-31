Catherine Neilan

A Conservative minister resigned this afternoon, part way through a debate in the House of Lords, because he was "ashamed" about missing a question from a member of the opposition.

Lord Bates, an international development minister, missed the start of a debate on income inequality, forcing Lords Chief Whip Lord Taylor to step in to answer the opening question from Baroness Lister.

He arrived a few minutes later, and a little while after that announced he would be standing down with immediate effect.

“I have always believed we should rise to the highest possible standards of courtesy and respect in responding on behalf the government to the legitimate questions of the legislature,” he told his fellow peers.

“I am thoroughly ashamed of not being in my place and therefore I shall be offering my resignation to the Prime Minister with immediate effect.”

Labour peer Baroness Smith stressed there was no reason to resign for for the “minor discourtesy”, telling Bates all that was needed was an apology. But the minister turned and walked out of the chamber to calls of "no".