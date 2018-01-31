Shell agrees to sell its Thai gas field stake for $750m (again)

Courtney Goldsmith

Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to sell its stake in Thailand's Bongkot gas field for $750m (£529m) to the Thai state-owned firm PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP).

The news comes after Shell's plan to sell the 22.2 per cent stake to Kuwait's state oil company for $900m was scrapped in October. The deal was originally agreed in January 2017, but it took too long to complete.

The new deal with PTTEP is expected to complete in the second quarter of this year. Once complete, PTTEP will own 66.7 per cent of the field and France's Total, the operator, will own the remaining 33.3 per cent.

Shell is pursuing a plan to sell off non-core assets to simplify the company, and this sale took it another step closer to hitting its divestment target of $30bn.



The divestment programme began in 2016 after Shell's £47bn acquisition of gas producer BG Group and in the midst of a low oil price environment.

Once complete, Shell has said it will aim to continue divestments at an average rate of more than $5bn a year until at least 2020.

The announcement comes a day before the oil major reveals its full-year earnings. Aided by the recovery in oil prices to more than $65 a barrel, analysts at RBC Capital Markets are expecting Shell to produce fourth-quarter net income of $4.2bn and operating cash flow of $10.3bn.

Shell's Class B shares were trading nearly one per cent lower at 2,503.5p in afternoon trading.