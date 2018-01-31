Frank Dalleres

Arsenal’s new record signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed he hopes to emulate Thierry Henry, the club’s greatest ever goalscorer, after completing a £56m transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

Aubameyang’s arrival was one of two major boosts for the club on transfer deadline day, with news also emerging that Mesut Ozil has resolved his contract stand-off and committed to a new three-year deal.

The Gabon striker’s arrival is set to see Olivier Giroud move across London to Chelsea, who will in turn send Michy Batshuayi on loan to Dortmund.

Read more: Wenger in tribute to Giroud as Aubameyang deal nears

Gabon striker Aubameyang, 28, has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract worth £180,000 a week and is reunited with former Dortmund ally Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who joined the Gunners last week.

“I’m really happy to be here and of course I can join Mkhi, so I’m really happy to be here in this great team,” said the former African Footballer of the Year.

“The club have such a big history, and they had great players like Thierry Henry, who is an example for us strikers. He was fast and he scored a lot of goals – it’s really an example. I think I have to work a lot to be like him but I will do.”

Playmaker Ozil’s new contract re-establishes him as the club’s top earner on around £350,000 and ends fears that he could leave on a free transfer in the summer, when his previous deal was due to expire. It has not been announced yet but confirmation is expected in the coming days.

Arsenal were forced to trade Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United in exchange for Mkhitaryan, or lose him for nothing at the end of the season.

Talks remain ongoing over a new deal for England midfielder Jack Wilshere, who is also out of contract in June.

The Aubameyang deal eclipses last year’s £53m signing of Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon and continues a turbulent month, in which Theo Walcott and Francis Coquelin have also been offloaded.

Read more: Premier League January spend set to hit record £300m