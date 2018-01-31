Hundreds of jobs to go as Coca Cola announces site closures

Helen Cahill

Drinks giant Coca-Cola is closing two of its sites in the UK, resulting in the loss of close to 300 jobs.

A manufacturing site in Milton Keynes and a distribution centre in Northampton are to shut as part of the plans.

In a statement, the company said: "We know today's news will be upsetting for our people at these sites, and our immediate priority is to support them throughout the consultation process. We are proud of our long-standing links with both towns and have not made these proposals lightly."

The firm said the closures were designed to increase productivity across its manufacturing and distribution operations. The sites are due to close in 2019.

The fizzy drinks company is transferring operations to its other UK sites, and said it would move as many people as possible to new jobs within the company. Shifting operations will create 121 extra jobs, Coca Cola said.

Coca Cola has five other manufacturing sites, and also has a logistics site in Nottingham and a customer services centre in Peterborough.