Harry Thomas

HIIT – high intensity interval training – has become hugely popular in the fitness industry, with benefits for people seeking to improve both aesthetics and performance. It combines multiple, short intervals of cardio, resistance and strength exercises that can be alternated throughout a session.

Let’s start with a quick science lesson. The body has two energy systems: aerobic and anaerobic. For low intensity exertion – jogging, for example – you will use your aerobic energy system, which utilises the oxygen you’re currently breathing. Sometimes, however, that isn’t enough. For activities like sprinting, when your body can’t get oxygen where it needs to go fast enough, you start to use anaerobic metabolism, allowing you to produce short bursts of speed or high energy.

It’s important to include periods of both in a well-rounded workout. With aerobic metabolism, you gain efficiency, so it’s great for training for distance running or hiking. Higher intensity periods, when you dip into anaerobic metabolism, is more effective for long-term fat loss and overall conditioning.

At No1 Fitness Education we teach our students the RPE scale (rate of perceived exertion), which is a good way to measure the intensity of a workout, with 1 being complete rest and 10 running as if you were being chased by a dinosaur. An average jog might maintain a 6-7 on the RPE scale, but during a HIIT workout, you should reach an 8-10 at certain intervals before dropping back down to a 6-7.

Don’t forget the intervals

As the name suggests, “intervals” are key. This is where many people go wrong; the benefits come from the hard work and the rest periods. This spike and recovery pattern improves cardiorespiratory endurance and helps burn a higher number of calories, both during and afterwards, compared to moderate aerobic exercise.

Many HIIT workouts you see online or on social media smash you with exercise but forget to add in a rest period, or go too far the other way and give you too long to cool down between intervals (there’s nothing inherently wrong with either of these – the former is called HISS training, which stands for high intensity steady state). But for true HIIT, and its weight loss and conditioning benefits, you should aim for a work-to-rest ratio of 1:4, 1:3 or 1:2, depending on the activity or fitness level of the individuals.

So sprinting for 15 seconds and resting for 60 would be a 1:4 ratio. The rest times may seem quite long, but if you hook yourself up to a heart rate monitor you will see this is how long you need for your heart rate to drop back down.

I would encourage tracking your heart rate using a monitor or watch to clearly show the recovery. I use the Polar H10, which is by far the most accurate in my experience.

Why HIIT?

No matter who you are or what your goals may be, HIIT can be worked into your training program. Here are a few of the benefits:

• Time is a big factor for our clients who work in the City, so you need to be able to make every part of your workout count. HIIT packs a lot into a short space of time. We have 30 minute lunchtime sessions, meaning you can work out, grab some food and be back at your desk.

• If your goal is to shift some fat and lean up this is a great way to do it. Because the HIIT workout is high intensity, you’ll burn more calories in a shorter period of time. Depending on the exercise selection, you can also build lots of lean muscle mass, which will help reduce body fat.

• Sports like football, rugby and tennis are played at a very high intensity. They involve a lot of starting and stopping and lateral movement. HIIT workouts can have a huge impact on your fitness levels, which can pay dividends on match-day.

• A HIIT workout includes a variety of different exercises, so you’re less likely to get bored. When done in a group, it works each person to their own standards, and also introduces an element of competition, which helps with motivation.

What to include

For some reason, HIIT workouts often incorporate the same handful of exercises. If you search HIIT training online, you’ll see endless lists of burpees, lunge jumps, mountain climbers, press ups and high knees. These are all great, but you can add a lot more variety – remember, the aim is to get the heart rate up and then bring it back down.

It’s important to bear in mind that HIIT is high intensity, and may include ‘high risk’ exercises for complete beginners. Be careful not to overdo it in group classes or you’ll find yourself with excessive muscle fatigue and light headedness. If this happens (don’t worry, its common), lay on your back and put your feet up on a bench. But work HIIT into your regime sensibly and you can achieve some amazing results.



