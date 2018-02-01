Rebecca Smith

The capital's chartered surveyors are feeling optimistic about construction workloads, but have "limited faith" in the government strategy hitting the housing target, according to new research.

The latest Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) survey said today that London chartered surveyors have reported their workloads increasing despite financial constraints, labour shortages and planning delays still proving obstacles across the UK.

And despite some headaches, London chartered surveyors remain optimistic about the outlook for the year ahead.

The RICS survey, is forward-looking in comparison to official data. It said net balances of 43 per cent and 30 per cent of respondents expect workloads and employment levels, respectively, to continue to rise over the coming 12 months in London.

Higher input costs and a shortage of labour continue to restrict growth in profit margins though.

Respondents were also asked their views on policies unveiled in the Autumn Budget and housing white paper to lift housing delivery to 300,000 units per year. Overall, 12 per cent expressed confidence in the overall strategy succeeding, while the remainder were divided between lack of confidence or being unsure.

Looking at specific policies, a £1.1bn fund to unlock strategic sites, including new settlements and urban regeneration schemes, was considered the most effective to boost housebuilding (37 per cent).

Jeffrey Matsu, RICS senior economist, said activity in the construction and infrastructure sectors "continues to expand" despite uncertainties related to Brexit and recent market events.

However, he noted the "limited faith" expressed in the government's national strategy to deliver on its revised housing delivery target.

"Capacity constraints notwithstanding, the ability of the sector to contribute more sustainably to economic prosperity will depend largely on more coherent policies addressing issues ranging from workforce development to local planning and permissioning," Matsu said.

A spokesman for the ministry of housing, communities and local government, said: "Our priority is building the homes this country needs. Through planning reform, release of public sector land and targeted investment we will deliver 300,000 properties a year by the mid-2020s.

“Only today we’ve announced the first wave of investment from our £5bn Housing Infrastructure Fund, which will help deliver up to 200,000 new homes.”

