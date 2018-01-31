It's official: London's one-hour Hopper bus fare is now unlimited

Rebecca Smith

The Hopper bus fare has gone unlimited from today, so users can make as many bus and tram journeys as they like within an hour.

Before today, the Hopper fare allowed passengers to take a £1.50 bus or tram journey and then change onto another bus or tram for free within one hour of touching in at the start of their journey.

The change means passengers will be able to make unlimited bus and tram journeys, even if travelling on Tube or rail services in between, for the price of one journey.

London mayor Sadiq Khan, said:

The Hopper has been a huge success so far with over 140m journeys, and from today Londoners will be able to change buses as many times as they want in an hour – whether commuting to work, or popping to the shops and back. The previous mayor said it couldn’t be done, but alongside my TfL fares freeze, the expanded Hopper is a key part of my commitment to make London a more affordable place to live and work.

The mayor said the fare forms part of plans to help encourage more Londoners to ditch cars for public transport, and help improve the capital's air quality troubles.

Transport for London have estimated that around 13,000 additional passengers will now benefit from the unlimited fare every day.

However, London Assembly Liberal Democrat member Caroline Pidgeon said the announcement "should not hide the fact that Sadiq Khan is now overseeing cuts in bus services".

"London’s new one-hour bus ticket would be far more successful if people were not being forced to wait longer to simply catch a bus," she added.

Improvements to the Oyster card and contactless system are also set to be rolled out this year, including introducing pay as you go on the Elizabeth Line, introducing weekly capping on Oyster to bring it in line with contactless, and adding the ability to view journey history for contactless pay as you go journeys in the TfL app.

