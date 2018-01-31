Jasper Jolly

HSBC has appointed Charlie Nunn to step into the shoes of new boss John Flint as the chief executive of retail banking and wealth management.

Nunn was previously acting head of the retail and wealth management businesses, after Flint’s promotion to the top role was announced in October.

From 2015 until July of last year Nunn was head of the wealth management operation, reporting to Flint.

Read more: HSBC appoints John Flint to succeed Stuart Gulliver as chief executive

Nunn was previously a consultant in Accenture, before moving to McKinsey. His career at HSBC began in 2011, when he became global chief operating officer for the retail and wealth management arms of the bank.

Flint said Nunn’s “deep understanding” of the business is “second to none”, barring, presumably, himself.

He added: “Charlie blends his passion for HSBC with his previous experience supporting a broad range of financial institutions, giving him a clear understanding of the opportunities we have to build on our current momentum.”

Nunn said he was looking forward to accelerating “the pace of change required to meet the expectations of our customers, employees and communities, and make our customers’ interactions with HSBC simpler, better and faster.”

Read more: HSBC to pay $101.5m to settle US forex investigation