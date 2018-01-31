Rebecca Smith

Ryanair confirmed today a Brexit clause will be included in tickets that go on sale from September for 2019, as the uncertainty continues for airlines over the arrangements for when Britain leaves the European Union.

The airline provided detail on the change, saying tickets for its 2019 summer schedule will include a mention noting the flights are "subject to the regulatory environment allowing this flight to take place", as it awaits further clarity on Brexit progress.

The industry wants clarity over what the arrangements will be when Britain leaves the bloc when it comes to the likes of open skies agreement. Ryanair's chief marketing officer, Kenny Jacobs, said today that "nothing has changed" from the airline's perspective, with Britain still leaving the EU in 2019 and "still no alternative to open skies" at present.

It comes after Thomas Cook last year included a clause confirming it will not be liable to pay compensation or reimburse expenses for delays caused by "airspace closures", though it will still refund tickets.

Bookings unruffled

Ryanair's chief executive Michael O'Leary has been a vocal critic of the lack of clarity regarding Brexit negotiations, saying should no deal be delivered, flights could ultimately be grounded.

Today though, Ryanair said bookings were remaining robust despite uncertainty.

"British people are always going to travel to Europe, Europeans are always going to travel to Britain so it hasn't changed where Brits are booking for their summer holidays this year, and we would hope and we would expect a solution will be found so that travel will carry on as travel has," Jacobs said.

He said the shift of sterling and euro had led to "more Europeans inclined to go to the UK when the euro was stronger", with London becoming cheaper, but overall, it was "not at a point yet where we've seen any changes in consumer behaviour".

Shareholder shuffle

The headache for airlines regarding share ownership when Britain leaves the EU also continues, with Jacobs saying that Ryanair has flagged over the past year, that a new solution will need to be found in how ownership is handled. Airlines could be forced to comply with the bloc's foreign ownership rules when Britain leaves the bloc - needing majority control and ownership by EU nationals.

Jacobs said shareholders are considering their options, whether to sell - or "do they move their shareholding, from example London to Frankfurt".

He said: "Some may look at selling, some will look at rebasing."

Scrapping plastic

The airline provided the update along with a pledge today to slash the amount of plastic it uses, with a five-year plan to eliminate plastics from its operations.

Jacobs said:

For customers on board, this will mean initiatives such as a switch to wooden cutlery, bio-degradable coffee cups, and the removal of plastics from our range of in-flight products. We will also introduce a scheme to allow customers to offset the carbon cost of their flight through a voluntary climate charity donation online.

Ryanair changes unveiled today Price promise – says it will refund the difference if passengers find a cheaper fare for the same flight within a two-hour time frame

– says it will refund the difference if passengers find a cheaper fare for the same flight within a two-hour time frame Punctuality – pledged to have 90 per cent of flights on time - up from 86 per cent

– pledged to have 90 per cent of flights on time - up from 86 per cent Dedicated in-house claims team – to ensure valid EU261 claims are processed in 10 days

– to ensure valid EU261 claims are processed in 10 days Greenest airline bid – will be plastic free by 2023

