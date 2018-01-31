Met Office issues ice warning for London with temperatures set to plummet

Caitlin Morrison

The Met Office has issued an icy warning for the capital over the next couple of days, with temperatures set to drop.

The weather forecaster issued a yellow warning for ice covering London and the south east, starting today and continuing throughout Thursday morning, and said weather conditions could affect road, bus and train journeys.

Temperatures in the capital will fall to 3°, although it will feel like -1°.

"Following a spell of rain, sleet and snow, temperatures will fall quickly allowing ice to form on untreated surfaces," the forecasting service said.

"Further showers of rain, sleet and snow will follow in the west on Thursday morning, potentially diluting overnight treatments.

"Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are possible."