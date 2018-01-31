Cravendale maker Arla Foods pours £72m into its UK dairies

Helen Cahill

Dairy cooperative Arla is investing £72m into the UK this year as it expands its production capacity.

Arla, which is owned by 11,200 diary farmers, produces Anchor butter and Cravendale milk, and the UK is the cooperative's largest European market, accounting for a quarter of the group's total revenue.

In 2018, the group will invest in upgrades for ten of its 12 UK sites, with £33m going towards its factory in Aylesbury, where it intends to expand its production of lactose-free goods. The money will also be used to develop plastic-free packaging at Aylesbury; Arla has committed to using fully recyclable packaging by 2020.

Tomas Pietrangeli, managing director of Arla Foods UK, said: "This investment is almost double the investment of last year and, with the exception of building the Aylesbury dairy, it is the biggest annual investment for Arla in the UK.

"While milk prices remain volatile and Brexit brings both uncertainty and opportunity, Arla farmers in the UK and across Europe are committed to continually investing in our UK business to maintain pace with the demand for nature's original superfood, and the consumer choice it creates."

Arla has established two taskforces to monitor the possible consequences of Brexit, one made up of senior managers, and one made up of its farmers. The firm has said it could come under severe pressure if Brexit leads to trade barriers between the UK and the EU.