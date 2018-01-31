The EU has set out what will happen on customs if there's no Brexit deal

Catherine Neilan

The EU has published a technical note setting out what will happen to the movement of goods if the UK crashes out of the bloc without a deal.

The document, published in Brussels yesterday, notes that there are "considerable uncertainties" about the state of the relationship between the two sides after 29 March 2019, the formal withdrawal date.

While acknowledging that negotiations are still ongoing as to what kind of transition agreement may be in place at that point, the document is unequivocal about the consequences of a Brexit no deal.

Goods brought in or out of the EU will be subject to standard customs formalities, meaning "declarations have to be lodged and customs authorities may require guarantees for potential or existing customs debts". They will have "relevant customs duties" slapped on them and will be subject to "prohibitions or restrictions on grounds of public policy or public security, the protection of health and life of humans, animals or plants, or the protection of national treasures".

Authorisations issued by the UK customs authorities will no longer be valid in the customs territory of the Union and goods originating in the UK will no longer qualify as "EU content".

"This affects the ability of EU exporters to cumulate with goods originating in the United Kingdom and may affect the applicability of preferential tariffs agreed by the Union with third countries," the document notes.

On taxes, the document notes that VAT will start applying at the point of importation, and that the movement of goods "will be treated as exports, where where excise supervision ends at the place of exit from the EU. Movements of excise goods to the United Kingdom will therefore require an export declaration as well as an electronic administrative document (e-AD).

"Movements of excise goods from the United Kingdom to the EU will have to be released from customs formalities before a movement under EMCS can begin," it adds.