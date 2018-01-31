Alys Key

Cathedral City maker Dairy Crest issued a tasty update this morning which pushed its shares up more than three per cent.

The UK's biggest dairy product company said that revenue was well ahead of last year for the nine months to December.

The figures

Revenue was well ahead of the previous year, with the key brands Cathedral City, Clover, Country Life and Frylight combined delivering seven per cent revenue growth.

Shares in the company were up 4.2 per cent at 583.5p in mid-morning trading.

Why it's interesting

According to the British Cheese Board, 98 per cent of households in the UK buy cheese. That's a lot of market share up for grabs, and Dairy Crest has repeatedly seen a strong performance of its Cathedral City brand. In its last update, the company said Cathedral City now accounts for more than half (56 per cent) of all branded cheddar sales in the UK and 20 per cent of the everyday cheese market.

Now a spreadable version of the cheddar has won a Product of the Year award in a consumer survey. Dairy Crest has also invested in sponsoring ITV's Britain's Brightest Family, a new show fronted by The Chase's Anne Hegerty.

The firm also said that its spreads brands including Clover and Vitalite had all gained market share.

This all helped to offset the rise in cream prices which slowed volumes of Country Life, the group's main butter brand. The price rocketed to 300p from 80p per litre in just 18 months, forcing the company to increase prices.

But the cream price has fallen in recent months and Dairy Crest has said it will increase promotions for Country Life this year as the pressure on the business is eased.

What Dairy Crest said

Mark Allen, chief executive of Dairy Crest, said: "We have seen strong growth across our key brands, with Cathedral City, Clover and Frylight performing well and all of our spreads brands increasing market share."

The company said its outlook for the full year was on track with expectations.

