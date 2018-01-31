Eurozone inflation falls as energy price rises slow

Jasper Jolly

Inflation in the Eurozone fell at the start of the year as the surge in energy prices dampened, although a rise in core inflation suggests some domestic pressures may be building, according to early estimates published today.

Eurozone inflation fell to 1.3 per cent in the year to January, down from 1.4 per cent in the previous month, according to the European Commission's statistics body. Economists had expected the fall.

Core inflation, however, rose from 0.9 per cent to one per cent, a four-month high. The core measure, which strips out more volatile components like petrol and food prices, is seen by some economists as a better measure of the pressures which central banks look for before tightening monetary policy.

Read more: Eurozone growth strongest in a decade in 2017

While energy prices were the fastest-growing of the main components of the main index of consumer prices, the pace of price rises fell from 2.9 per cent annually in December to 2.1 per cent in January.

The slow pick-up of inflation in the Eurozone is one of the key issues holding back the European Central Bank (ECB) from quickening its pace of monetary policy tightening. The ECB is currently buying around €30bn (£26bn) in bonds every month as part of its quantitative easing programme, which is currently scheduled to continue until September.

Read more: Eurozone economy booms to 12-year high in activity

Inflation apart, the Eurozone economy has performed far better than expected by almost every major economic forecaster, providing ammunition for hawks calling for monetary policy to tighten.

Separate figures published today by Eurostat confirmed the continuing steady progress of the bloc's economy, with unemployment remaining at its lowest point since the financial crisis took hold, at 8.7 per cent.

The Eurozone grew at its strongest pace in a decade during 2017, although some economists predict 2018 will mark a high point in the economic cycle.

Read more: Economists await a tale of two economies in the UK and Europe