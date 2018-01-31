Lidl's created a chatbot called Margot to teach you about wine

Lynsey Barber

Trouble telling your sauvignon blanc from your chardonnay? Wondering what to serve at that dinner party you have planned for the weekend?

Never fear, Lidl is here, with some advice straight from an expert who just happens to be a robot.

Margot the virtual sommelier is a chatbot to be exact, powered by artificial intelligence, who works through Facebook messenger. You can ask questions in just the same way you might text a friend and get answers to questions such as, what should I drink with salmon?

For wine newbies, there's no more nervousness about looking uninformed about the finer points of a malbec or merlot.

“At Lidl we have built a reputation for providing fantastic quality wines at highly competitive prices for our customers," said Lidl UK's digital director Alex Murray.

"Margot will ensure choosing the right wine is never a daunting process, and we hope this service – along with the existing in-store and online information we already provide – encourages customers to discover the perfect wine from our curated range.”

Cheers to that.