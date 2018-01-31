Helen Cahill

Marks and Spencer announced this morning that it is shutting down a raft of its stores.

Here is a full list of the stores set to close by the end of April:

Stores closing by April Birkenhead Bournemouth Durham Fforestfach Putney Redditch

M&S said staff from these stores will be moved to other outlets nearby.

A further eight stores are also likely to close, but the staff in these stores are currently in a consultation with the business, with many expected to be made redundant: