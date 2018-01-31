Catherine Neilan

A sitting minister has called on the government to reconsider its position on the Brexit end state, after leaked documents showed internal forecasts for how it would affect growth.

Justice minister Phillip Lee said the PM had been "dealt some tough cards", adding that he supported "her mission to make the best of them". But he urged Theresa May to use "evidence, not dogma" when setting the country's path out of the EU.

"The next phase of Brexit has to be all about the evidence. We can’t just dismiss this and move on. If there is evidence to the contrary, we need to see and consider that too," he tweeted last night.

Lee referenced a Buzzfeed article, which suggested a comprehensive free trade agreement with the EU would lower growth by five per cent lower over the next 15 years compared with current forecasts, while a no-deal would result in growth being dampened by eight per cent.

Yesterday Brexit minister Steve Baker dismissed the leak as "an attempt to undermine our exit from the European Union”.

But Lee urged the government to pay attention. "If these figures turn out to be anywhere near right, there would be a serious question over whether a government could legitimately lead a country along a path that the evidence and rational consideration indicate would be damaging," he tweeted last night.

"This shows the PM's challenge."

"The PM has been dealt some tough cards and I support her mission to make the best of them. It’s time for evidence, not dogma, to show the way. We must act for our country’s best interests, not ideology & populism, or history will judge us harshly. Our country deserves no less."

May has committed to publishing the full details of government workings on Brexit - but only when the time comes for MPs to vote on the final deal.

However today Labour is planning to force a binding vote, compelling the government to publish its analysis as a matter of urgency.