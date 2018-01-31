H&M's profits fall as it struggles with growth of online shopping

Helen Cahill

Swedish retail giant Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) has admitted it made mistakes last year as unveiled a fall in profits.

The firm, which operated a host of high street fashion brands, announced today that its 2017 post-tax profits fell 13 per cent to 16.2bn Swedish krona (£1.46bn). Sales for the year to 30 November grew by four per cent to 231.8m krona.

Read more: H&M in the doghouse for monkey hoodie advert

H&M said footfall in stores had fallen, while it made more sales online. Many fast-fashion retailers are battling to stay relevant as consumers demand faster delivery times on a wider range of goods.

Karl-Johan Persson, chief executive of H&M, said: "The fashion industry is changing fast. At the heart of the transformation is digitalisation and it is driving the need to transform and re-think faster and faster. This is presenting many challenges but we believe we are well-placed to adjust to the new dynamics and take advantage of the opportunities in front of us."

He went on to say H&M should seek to grow its market share, which he described as "relatively small", despite the retailer's overall size.

"Underneath the disappointing recent performance, we see reasons for optimism and good learnings but we need to accelerate the transformation even more," Persson said.