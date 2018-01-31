Theresa May vows to fight on as Prime Minister

Catherine Neilan

Theresa May has dismissed growing criticism of her leadership, telling journalists on her way to China she is "not a quitter".

The Prime Minister has faced growing discontent from MPs within her own party, as well as grumblings from grassroots members and even long-standing donors.

She was compared by one backbencher to a "tortoise" - a reference to her lack of radical policy ideas, but one she rebuffed during the flight, telling reporters: “I have never tried to compare myself to any animal, or bird or car”.

May, who is in China until Friday, said: "First and foremost, I’m serving my country, my party.”

“I’m not a quitter and there’s a long term job to be done. And that job is about getting the best Brexit deal, about ensuring that we take back control of our money, our laws, our borders, that we can sign trade deals around the rest of the world. But it’s also about our domestic agenda.”

However, she did acknowledge that some of her work could be better communicated, saying“there’s always more for us to be able to do to talk to people about what we’re achieving”.

May said the question of a leadership challenge - which could be prompted if 15 per cent of the party's MPs - 48 on current numbers - write to 1922 Committee chair Graham Brady calling for a vote of no confidence. She told reporters she would not seek to change the rules, which were "a matter for the party".

May added: “I think what MPs worry about most is what actually is the government doing in terms of delivering for their constituents... It’s those issues that matter to them and that’s what we’re delivering on.”