Wednesday 31 January 2018 9:18am

M&S to close raft of stores, hitting hundreds of jobs

 
Helen Cahill
Follow Helen
Marks And Spencer Expected To Re-structure Their Core Business
M&S has been reducing the size of its store portfolio (Source: Getty)

Marks and Spencer (M&S) has this morning announced plans to close a raft of stores, affecting 468 jobs.

M&S said it will attempt to move as many staff as possible into new jobs within the business.

Read more: Thousands of Sainsbury's jobs at risk as supermarket shakes-up management

Fourteen stores are likely to close, with six shutting by the end of April. The store closures are part of M&S' plan to cut 25 per cent of the space dedicated to its clothing and home products.

The first stores to close are in Birkenhead, Bournemouth, Durham, Fforestfach, Putney and Redditch.

Sacha Berendji, director of retail at M& Spencer said: “We don’t want any colleagues to leave M&S and we will work with each colleague individually on what is best for them as we endeavour to give everyone a role. However, we accept in some cases we may have to consider redundancy."

The announcement comes after the retailer said it was shutting down its logistics operations in Neasden, a decision which affected 380 workers, who were employed by DHL and XPO Logistics.

Job cuts at the major retailers are coming thick and fast this year after a difficult Christmas, especially for non-food retailers. Just last week Tesco said it was axing 800 jobs, and on Monday, high street fashion retailer East went into administration, putting more than 300 jobs at risk.

Tags

Related articles

Marks and Spencer moves logistics operations, affecting 380 jobs
Helen Cahill
Helen Cahill | Staff

Marks and Spencer's troubles reflect high street struggles
Catherine Neilan
Catherine Neilan | Staff

Tesco announces it is cutting 800 jobs
Helen Cahill
Helen Cahill | Staff