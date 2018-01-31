Alys Key

Britvic confirmed this morning that it will create 80 new jobs at its Rugby factory once it has ceased production in Norwich.

The maker of Robinson's squash and Fruit Shoot said that the site's closure will also add one-off costs to its books of as much as £40m. Some of this cash impact will be in the 2019 financial year.

The company expects to deliver "significant cost and commercial benefits" from changes to their supply chain.

The facility will close in 2019 after Britvic made the decision to move production of some of its best-known drinks to sites in East London, Rugby and Leeds.

Colman's Mustard production will also leave Norwich after 200 years as the factory's co-owner Unilever also moves production.

The update came as Britvic issued a trading statement on its performance in the three months to 24 December 2017.

Revenue was up 3.3 per cent at £337.2m largely due to the acquisition of Brazilian drinks business Bela Ischia. Excluding the purchase, organic revenue growth was 0.7 per cent.

Revenue fell in France but increased in all other markets, with one per cent growth in the UK driven by Pepsi MAX sales. But revenue from still drinks declined 6.6 per cent.

Chief executive Simon Litherland said: "As we said at our preliminary results, the introduction of a soft drinks industry levy in the UK and Ireland brings a level of uncertainty, but we are well placed to navigate this given the strength and breadth of our brand portfolio and exciting marketing and innovation plans."

Read more: PepsiCo sells stake in its UK bottler Britvic