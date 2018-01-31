Trump attacks "broken" immigration system in State of the Union address

Helen Cahill

Donald Trump last night attacked America's "broken" immigration system in his State of the Union address.

The US President said he was duty-bound to protect Americans, and promised to keep Guantanamo Bay opening, going back on Obama's pledge to shut the camp down.

"My duty and the sacred duty of every elected official in this chamber is to defend Americans, to protect their safety, their families, their communities, and their right to the American dream, because Americans are dreamers too," he said.

He said that under the country's current "broken" system, an immigrant could bring in "virtually unlimited numbers of distant relatives" to the US.

Trump said his administration will focus on allowing only close family to join immigrants, by limiting sponsorship to spouses and young children.

In the speech, which lasted for more than an hour, Trump said he wanted to work with Democrats to bring about change.

"Tonight I am extending an open hand to work with members of both parties, Democrats and Republicans, to protect our citizens, of every background, colour and creed," he said.

However, the divisive President failed to unify the audience, with Republican members of Congress standing to applaud him, while many Democrats sat in silence.