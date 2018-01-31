May promises to publish Brexit impact papers

Helen Cahill

Theresa May has pledged to hand parliament the government's economic impact assessments on Brexit after the UK has finalised a deal with the EU.

The government's papers, which apparently assess Brexit's impact on various industries, have been a source of huge contention. The government has caused confusion over whether or not they exist, at first saying they were conducting detailed analysis, and then saying the research did not exist at all.

Then, a leaked document showed how three different scenarios would affect the British economy, suggesting the government was indeed carrying out the work.

Speaking on a trade mission to China, the Prime Minister has said the leaked analysis was "very preliminary", the FT reported.

She added: "When the time comes for parliament to vote on the final deal, we will ensure that parliament has the appropriate analysis on which to be fully informed, on which to base their judgement."

May's premiership has also been thrown into question this week as details emerge of Tory plots to oust her from office. However, she has said she will not be standing down.