Wednesday 31 January 2018 6:40am

May promises to publish Brexit impact papers

 
Helen Cahill
Follow Helen
British Prime Minister China Visit - Day One
The PM is on a trade mission to China (Source: Getty)

Theresa May has pledged to hand parliament the government's economic impact assessments on Brexit after the UK has finalised a deal with the EU.

The government's papers, which apparently assess Brexit's impact on various industries, have been a source of huge contention. The government has caused confusion over whether or not they exist, at first saying they were conducting detailed analysis, and then saying the research did not exist at all.

Read more: Tory activists "spitting bullets" over May's leadership

Then, a leaked document showed how three different scenarios would affect the British economy, suggesting the government was indeed carrying out the work.

Speaking on a trade mission to China, the Prime Minister has said the leaked analysis was "very preliminary", the FT reported.

She added: "When the time comes for parliament to vote on the final deal, we will ensure that parliament has the appropriate analysis on which to be fully informed, on which to base their judgement."

May's premiership has also been thrown into question this week as details emerge of Tory plots to oust her from office. However, she has said she will not be standing down.

Tags

Related articles

Tory activists "spitting bullets" over May's leadership
Catherine Neilan
Catherine Neilan | Staff

Trump says he'd be tougher than Theresa May in Brexit negotiations
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff

May clings on as Tory MPs liken party to Italian Job cliff edge scene
Catherine Neilan
Catherine Neilan | Staff