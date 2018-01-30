Ross McLean

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger paid tribute to striker Olivier Giroud after admitting the Frenchman is set to leave Emirates Stadium, paving the way for the £60m club-record signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund.

Aubameyang was in London yesterday to undergo his medical and finalise details of the move, although confirmation of his arrival remains dependent on a transfer merry-go-round.

Pivotal to that is Giroud, who appears poised to leave Arsenal for Chelsea for a fee believed to be in the region of £18m. That, in turn, could see Stamford Bridge misfit Michy Batshuayi join Dortmund on loan.

Giroud was a second-half substitute as Wenger desperately tried to prevent his side slipping to a shock defeat at relegation-threatened Swansea, while the 31-year-old poignantly applauded the Gunners fans at full-time.

“He [Giroud] gave great service to the club, never let us down and saved us many times,” said Wenger. “It was a difficult situation for him but he always had his heart 100 per cent in the team.

“At the moment I don’t want to talk much about where he goes. Nothing is concluded at the moment. We will inform you tomorrow.”

Arsenal opened the scoring shortly after the half hour mark as Nacho Monreal slid in at the far post to convert a sumptuous ball over the Swansea defence from Mesut Ozil.

Arsenal’s lead lasted mere moments as Ozil conceded possession, allowing centre-half Alfie Mawson to find Sam Clucas, who calmly finished past Petr Cech.

Wenger threw on new signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan for his debut after an hour, but seconds later Cech fluffed a clearance from Shkodran Mustafi’s backpass and Jordan Ayew fired home.

Swansea wrapped up maximum points inside the final five minutes as Clucas lashed his second of the night past Cech.

Chelsea, meanwhile, last night signed left-back Emerson Palmieri from Roma for a reported £17.6m.