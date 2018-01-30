Ross McLean

West Ham boss David Moyes and Crystal Palace counterpart Roy Hodgson fuelled the possibility of a busy transfer deadline day after their respective sides shared the spoils from Tuesday's London derby.

Skipper Mark Noble secured a draw for the Hammers by dispatching a first-half penalty and cancelling out Christian Benteke’s headed opener for the Eagles. A point nudged West Ham into 10th place in the Premier League, while Palace moved to 12th.

“Our numbers are short and we are trying to do something about it,” said Moyes. “I couldn’t say I am confident, but we are working around the clock.”

Hodgson also implied that reinforcements are essential. He said: “The chairman and sporting director Dougie Freedman are working, certainly they haven’t left the phone and haven’t stopped trying to improve our squad. They realise it’s something we have to do.”