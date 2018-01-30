Ross McLean

Liverpool boosted their hopes of a top-four finish and a place in next season’s Champions League after deepening Huddersfield’s relegation worries with a routine victory.

The Reds returned to winning ways with ease as first-half strikes from Emre Can and Roberto Firmino were added to in the second period by a Mohamed Salah penalty.

Fourth-placed Liverpool are now five points clear of Tottenham, who host Manchester United tonight, in fifth, while Huddersfield – without a league win in seven matches – are just one point clear of the drop zone.

The visitors were all but out of sight by half-time courtesy of Can’s 25-yard deflected strike and a clever Firmino finish which caught out Terriers goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

Salah rounded off the scoring with 12 minutes left by dispatching a spot-kick following a foul on Can.