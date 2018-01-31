Carillion’s demise shines a light on an auditor expectation gulf

Oliver Gill

Big Four beancounters can expect a rough ride in the wake of the Carillion debacle.

An accounting probe into KPMG’s audit sign-offs was widely expected from the day Britain’s second-biggest contractor failed in mid-January.

But MPs have ratcheted up pressure on the Big Four as a whole. A parliamentary tag team of select committees are preparing to hold top audit partners’ feet to the fire, demanding to know what work PwC, Deloitte, KPMG and EY undertook for Carillion.

Even the boss of the Financial Reporting Council yesterday seemed to support Frank Field’s desire to break Britain’s accounting “oligarchy”.

So is it fair to call open season on the Big Four? To what extent are they to blame for failing to spot high profile companies' problems during the auditing process?

It is a poorly kept secret auditing is almost a loss-leader for accountants. While revenues are substantial, profits are not a patch on those made from advisory services such as corporate finance, consulting and running insolvencies.

Read more: Big Four break-up? FRC calls for more competition after Carillion disaster

In September, a raft of fresh-faced graduates will walk through the doors of accounting’s Big Four. The lion's share of these will be dropped into a world of checking the books of some the UK’s biggest companies. From day one it will be instilled into them they are “watchdogs, not bloodhounds”.

It may seem extraordinary but auditors are technically not there to spot frauds or to prepare the accounts; directors explicitly state that this responsibility falls upon themselves.

Auditors’ more fluffy remit is to opine of whether accounts are “true and fair” within the boundaries of what is “material”.

Of course, one would expect Carillion’s £1bn plus contract write-downs over last few months to be material in most people’s eyes. An accountant may argue back that debts held on the balance sheet were based on management assumptions deemed to be “true and fair”.

All of this isn’t to say auditors should skimp on reporting responsibilities. But like any commercial organisation, there is limited incentive for accountants to go over and above what auditing standards require. Moreover, forcing auditors to spend more money on unprofitable activities is hardly a recipe for improving competition.

So if all stakeholders – from shareholders to suppliers, pensioners to the government – want auditors to delve deeper, perhaps Britain's companies will have to pay for it.

Read more: Carillion’s banks were left on the sidelines while shares plummeted