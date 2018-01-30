Frank Dalleres

Manchester City have been told they will need to make an extraordinary offer if they are to prise Riyad Mahrez away from Leicester before Wednesday night’s transfer deadline.

The Premier League leaders are believed to have failed with two offers for Mahrez – the latter in excess of £50m – having decided that they need cover for injured forward Leroy Sane.

City’s dramatic move for the Algeria winger came as they confirmed another major signing, that of French central defender Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao for a club record £57m.

Mahrez, 26, is thought to be so keen to join Pep Guardiola’s free-scoring City that he has told Leicester that he would like to leave the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes, however, are reluctant to lose their most talented attacker, who was voted PFA Player of the Year when they won the Premier League in 2015-16, unless they receive a massive fee.

English top-flight teams have already spent record sums for a January window and that sum looks set to rise, with a number of big-money signings in prospect before the 11pm deadline.

Laporte’s arrival, after City agreed to pay the stipulated release fee in his Athletic contract, took Premier League spending past £245m, the previous record total for a January window.

The 23-year-old took City’s spending since the end of last season to £215m, following the signings of Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker, Ederson and Danilo.

Guardiola’s defence alone features four players who cost more than £45m – Laporte, Walker, Mendy and John Stones – making it the most expensive in the game’s history.

But the Spaniard insisted City still operated less extravagantly than some clubs, an apparent reference to Paris Saint-Germain’s £220m purchase of Neymar and Barcelona buying Philippe Coutinho for £142m.

“I understand the criticism, but we have spent £300m on six players. Others have done it on two,” said Guardiola, whose team are 12 points clear and still in contention for four trophies.

“We had a lot of older players out of contract. To compete we needed to spend. A club can decide to spend on two players. We did it in a different way.”

Spurs set to seal Moura deal

Tottenham look set to complete their first signing of the January window on Wednesday with a £25m deal for Brazil attacking midfielder Lucas Moura, who is out of favour at Paris Saint-Germain.

Moura, 25, was a Manchester United target before joining PSG from Sao Paulo for £33m in 2013. He has scored 46 goals and set up 50 in 229 appearances in France.

