Pep Guardiola’s complaint that players need more protection from referees may have stemmed from one specific incident – a bad tackle on his Manchester City forward Leroy Sane – but it contained wider truths.

Firstly, that City, like many of the best teams, are coming in for rough treatment from lesser opponents who believe it is the only way to stop them. And secondly, that reckless or cynical tackling appears to becoming more commonplace.

Protecting the players is critical. Getting an injury is a footballer’s worst nightmare and tackles from the blindside or behind are more likely to harm as the player can’t defend himself from what he doesn’t see coming.

But it’s also vital for the spectacle. We want to see the best players on the field demonstrating the full extent of their talents – that’s what the game is about. If we don’t create the conditions for that to happen then football suffers.

There are reasons why it is a particular problem in England, although it is by no means restricted to these leagues.

Our attitude to playing the game is “up and at ‘em”. We like that, and football is also about tackling, but it should be done fairly.

The absence of a winter break is also an issue. In other European leagues, this period affords players important recovery time; without that, and factoring in the speed that the game is played at here, injuries become far more likely.

My preferred solution would be to allow referees to send players to a sin-bin for a challenge that was more serious than a yellow card but without the extreme option of a red card.

This would fill an important gap in officials’ power. On the one hand, bookings are now issued even for innocuous tackles, but you don’t want to see more dismissals as I feel that spoils the game.

We know the sin-bin system works well in rugby, so it ought to be very easy to implement. Compared to the controversial VAR – video assistant referee – system, it would be a doddle.

It has been mooted before – it is currently being trialled in the lower reaches of English non-league football – but is yet to gain much traction, so I don’t really expect it to be adopted.

It is hard to see any downsides, though. As well as protecting players from injury and encouraging more skilful play, sin-binning would also create a short window of renewed onus on the team with 11 players and could therefore also lead to more exciting matches.