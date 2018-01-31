Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover industrials, data tech and real estate asset management. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Diploma

Richard Ingram will join the board of Diploma on 23 April as chief executive designate. As previously announced, Bruce Thompson will retire from Diploma at the end of September. Bruce has agreed to step down from the board and hand over his chief executive responsibilities to Richard on 8 May. Richard brings a wide range of executive and leadership expertise to Diploma with proven experience of growing international industrial businesses. Since May 2014 he has been president of Smiths Detection, a division of Smiths Group with revenues of around £700m and 2,500 employees. Having qualified as an engineer, his early career included five years in the oil and petrochemical industry at Shell, followed by eight years in product marketing and sales at Lucas Automotive. More recently he held senior management positions in the aerospace industry.

Eyeota

Media industry executive Jill Orr’s has been appointed chief operating officer at Eyeota, a local data technology company and global leader in audience data. Based in Eyeota’s London office, Jill is responsible for scaling Eyeota’s commercial and business operations as well as developing customer products, marketing and insights to support the expansion of Eyeota in all markets. Jill brings over two decades of global media experience to the team, including 13 years at CBS Interactive, CNET and, most recently, three years at Triad Retail Media, a digital retail media specialist, where she led operations in APAC and Europe as EVP International. She played a key role in Triad Retail Media’s market development and was a member of the leadership team who sold the business to WPP in 2016.

JP Morgan Asset Management

JP Morgan Asset Management has appointed Marie-Claire Bolton as executive director in its global real estate client portfolio management. Marie-Claire is based in London and reports to Pete Reilly, head of real estate Europe. She joins JP Morgan Asset Management’s global real estate team from the JP Morgan Private Bank, where she was a senior investment adviser for the UK investment team and responsible for business development and maintaining strategic client relationships. Previously, Marie-Claire worked at Goldman Sachs, managing multi-asset class discretionary investment portfolios for private clients across the EMEA region. She holds a BA in French & German from the University of Manchester. She holds the IMC Certificate and the Chartered Institute in Securities and Investment diploma.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.