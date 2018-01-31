Catherine Neilan

The government should "clamp down" on low-skilled immigration from the EU but allow a lighter touch approach for professionals, a paper published today recommends.

Policy Exchange's report Immigration after Brexit says future policy must "bear down" on low-skilled workers while introducing a customised work permit system for professionals. This system should be underpinned by a Home Office guarantee that work permits will be approved in less than a month, and government should hire more staff to deal with the knock-on increased workload.

The report also argues that there should be priority for low skilled workers "ready to work antisocial hours", which would complement the British workforce, rather than compete with it.

Other recommendations include visa-free travel for short visits from the EU and that conditions remain broadly the same for tourists and students, including the same tuition fee arrangements for EU as for UK students. The report suggests the youth mobility scheme, in which 18-30 year-olds can work in the UK for two years, be extended to EU citizens; that the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Scheme be revived for agriculture and horticulture; and the intra-company transfer scheme should be extended to EU companies.

For those industries, such as hospitality, which are heavily dependent on low skilled EU workers, the report recommends the Migration Advisory Committee help "manage the transition to lower dependence".

Policy Exchange's head of demography, immigration and integration David Goodhart, said: "A Brexit without a clear end to free movement in its current form is neither possible nor desirable as it was clearly one of the biggest single factors behind the Brexit vote.

“One of the problems with freedom of movement is that it has created a new category of resident: someone who is neither a temporary visitor, such as a tourist, nor someone who is making a permanent commitment to a new country in the manner of the traditional immigrant. Many of those taking advantage of free movement in recent years have enjoyed the rights of the latter with the attitude of the former.

“Whilst we welcome an end to freedom of movement, a good post-Brexit immigration deal should maintain a lot of continuity in the movement of people, especially for students and professionals, and we can open up several new temporary work routes. There’s no reason for arrangements to change around tourists and students from the EU, but we do need to see a general reduction in the number of low skilled workers.

“The government, in partnership with industry and the Migration Advisory Committee, needs to set out how they will gradually reduce low skilled immigration from the EU, whilst maintaining a route for workers coming to do jobs with antisocial hours.”

The government has previously confirmed freedom of movement will end in March 2019.

However it has indicated that it wants to prioritise movement of labour for professionals, with Brexit secretary David Davis saying he would protect the "mobility of workers and professionals across the continent".