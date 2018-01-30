Alys Key

British handbag maker Mulberry could open a third factory in the UK if it hits growth targets, the chief executive has said.

Speaking to Reuters, Thierry Andretta said that the luxury goods company was committed to manufacturing in the UK.

He said that currency exchange had made production in the UK more difficult, but that Mulberry wants to continue its relationship with the UK.

"We want to continue this and I hope one day when we grow perhaps we will even consider opening another factory,” he said.

The company currently makes over 50 per cent of its bags in the UK across two factories in Somerset which employ 600 people between them. It also supports apprenticeships which teach new recruits the art of making its iconic leather goods.

A new factory of a similar size could create jobs for as many as 300 craftspeople.

Meanwhile fellow British brand Burberry's plans for another UK-based factory in Leeds are still on hold after the luxury goods firm shelved its plans for a factory in a listed building in Leeds.

Mulberry's sales have improved since Andretta took over in 2015, aborting a move upmarket which saw the prices of many of its bags increased. Now three quarters of the leather goods range costs under £1,000.

